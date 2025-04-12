Keep your sermons moderate, Alaafin tells religious leaders

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has called on Nigerians not to perceive religious diversity as a barrier to human relations and development but as a tool or resource for national development.

Oba Owoade also urged adherents of various religions in the country to realise the fact that religious tolerance and harmony are legally sanctioned and socially inevitable, as the world can never be composed of one religion or culture.

Spokesperson to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, quoted the monarch as speaking at the special Jumat and thanksgiving service held at the Central Mosque in Oyo town.

The service was part of the activities of the local organising committee for the coronation ceremony.

Owoade noted that all religious communities must understand that there is no alternative to inter-faith dialogue, as there can never be a universal religion or an exclusive society for adherents of a particular religion.

”This desirable scenario of…