Kunle Afolayan: Powered by curiosity

Driven by endless curiosity, Kunle Afolayan has consistently redefined Nigerian cinema. At nearly 50, with decades of classics behind him and groundbreaking projects ahead, he shares insights into his creative journey, new film Recall, and the art of staying relevant.

Dreaming Wide Awake

Months to his 50th birthday, Kunle Afolayan is still reaming.

When we reached out to him, his responses came back quicker than expected — thoughtful, intentional, and reflective. Even digitally, his enthusiasm was unmistakable. It makes sense: this is a filmmaker whose curiosity never seems to dim, whose hunger for innovation continuously shapes his craft.

“I stay curious,” Afolayan says. “Every experience, whether travel, conversations with fellow creatives, or just observing everyday life, feeds my imagination.”

His filmography proves this. Rich, diverse, and groundbreaking, his films speak volumes about his ethos and his affinity for his culture. From…