Namadi seeks stronger support for basic education | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving educational outcomes in the state.

Namadi said this during a courtesy visit to Aisha Garba, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), on Friday in Abuja.

The visit focused on strengthening partnership between the state and the UBEC, with emphasis on addressing critical challenges in the basic education sector.

Namadi called for deeper collaboration to tackle pressing issues such as maintenance of infrastructure and teacher shortage.

He highlighted innovative strategies being employed by the state to boost school enrollment, particularly the engagement of women as community influencers and mobilizers.

The governor noted that women were playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of education and encouraging parents to enroll their children, especially girls, in school.

Responding, Garba lauded the state for ensuring…