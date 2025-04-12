Northern group faults El-Rufai over sudden praise for Atiku

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

The Northern Conscience Movement (NCM) on Saturday voiced strong reservations over what it described as a perplexing shift in political alignment by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, particularly his recent public praise for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The NCM called on Nigerians, particularly younger citizens, to critically examine these political dynamics and reject the culture of opportunism that has come to define the nation’s politics.

In a statement, NCM Coordinator, Lawal Nuhu Ahmed, criticized El-Rufai’s apparent U-turn, highlighting his past scathing criticisms of Atiku, whom he once labeled a “liar,” obsessed with power and “haunted by his corruption demon.”

The NCM also recalled El-Rufai’s memo to former President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he criticised the APC leadership, highlighted the ailing economy, and pointed to the growing internal disunity within the ruling party.

He highlighted the…