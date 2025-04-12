Osimhen speaks on Real Madrid, Man United links

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has stated that he will finalise his future plans when the summer transfer window opens on June 1.

Osimhen has been linked to top European clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Nigerian striker is, however, holding on till the summer transfer window before deciding on his future.

“There are always rumours about me. But I live in the moment. I’m enjoying myself right now. But Galatasaray will be in my heart forever,” Osimhen told Turkish sports handle Fanatik on Friday.

“The fans have also given me incredible support. They’ve been there not only for me but also for my friends and family. The decision will be made for what’s best for everyone.”

Osimhen acknowledged the incredible support from the fans, noting that they have been there for him, his friends and his family.

The Nigerian striker said, “The decision will be made for the best interest of everyone.”

