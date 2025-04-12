Police neutralise four notorious suspected kidnappers in Delta

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have neutralised the gang leader of a deadly kidnapping syndicate and three other suspects.

The kidnappers were neutralised in their hideout, a forest along the Asaba/Agbor road between Okpanam and Issele-Asagba, near Asaba, the state capital.

The police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killings in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba on Saturday.

Edafe said the kidnappers, led by Abubakar Usman, a.k.a Shehu, were responsible for the murder of a realtor, Esther Ojoh, and the kidnapping of a medical doctor after they collected a ransom of N15 million.

He said they were also responsible for the kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr Godwin Anuka after killing him at Ogwashi-uku area, including a series of kidnappings at Ibusa, Ubuluku and environs.

He said the kidnappings prompted the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, to order his Special Assignment team to embark on an…