Police probe DPO accused of extortion

The Police Command in Ondo State has begun investigation into the allegation of extortion levelled against the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) in-charge of Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, Ganiyu Dauda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the community on Friday protested against alleged extortion by the DPO and operatives in the division.

The protesters who were carrying leaflets, blocked the main road leading to the community to show their grievances.

Speaking with NAN on Saturday in Akure, the spokesperson for the command, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, said that investigation has commenced on the allegation of extortion levelled against the DPO.

Ayanlade urged anybody with useful information on the allegation of extortion against the DPO to make it available to the command.

”The command has launched an investigation into the…