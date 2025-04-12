Private school owners protest ‘outrageous’ taxation in Edo

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Private school owners in Edo State on Friday staged a peaceful protest in Benin City over what they described as an alarming increase in income taxes imposed by the state government.

Under the umbrella of the Coalition of Associations of Private Schools (CAPS), the school owners—waving placards and banners—gathered at the premises of the Ministry of Education to express their grievances.

The coalition comprises the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), the Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), and the Association of Model Islamic Schools.

The protesters called on the Edo State Government to reverse what they said was a 200 to 4,000 percent increase in tax rates on school proprietors.

Chairman of the coalition, Dr. Ohis-Olakhe Emmanuel, who led the protest, described the tax hike as punitive and detrimental to the growth of the education…