Reforms, renewed investor confidence strengthening Nigeria’s economy, says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that its wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms, stronger trade performance, and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy are beginning to strengthen the nation’s economy.

The apex bank, which made this disclosure during the its Special Day at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair, organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), disclosed that Nigeria recorded $6.83 billion balance of payments surplus at the end of 2024.

It said it signals economic resurgence and a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022 financial years, respectively.

CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, who delivered an address at the event, said the bank had continued to address pockets of macroeconomic challenges confronting the Nigerian economy and ensuring that the banking system remains robust and…