Why Agric Institutions’ Impact on Nigeria’s Food Security Remains Lean

Agriculture in Nigeria is a branch and one of the major components of the economy. It provides employment for about 35 per cent of the population, a 2020 report suggests. As reported by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), agriculture remains the foundation of the Nigerian economy, despite the presence of oil in the country. However, the establishment of agriculture universities in the country appears to be a nullity, considering their perceived near-non-existence, in spite of the huge yearly budgetary allocations to make them viable. Their expected roles of contributing to solving the lingering food crisis bedeviling the country, advancing new innovations and producing quality manpower to solve the challenges in the sector seem to have been eroded by policy summersault and other challenges. GBENGA AKINFENWA writes.

Recently, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof….