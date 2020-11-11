Rural Water Supply And Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA)- Invitation For Pre-qualification For The Procurement Of Water And Sanitation Facilities At Various Locations Across The State. (3 Lots)

Rural Water Supply And Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA)- Invitation For Pre-qualification For The Procurement Of Water And Sanitation Facilities At Various Locations Across The State. (3 Lots)



Source: Business News

