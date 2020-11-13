Ekiti State Development And Investment Promotion Agency- Invitation For Expression Of Interest (EOI) As Consultant To Conduct Feasibility Study For The Development Of Ekiti State Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ)

By
Headliners
-
2


Ekiti State Development And Investment Promotion Agency- Invitation For Expression Of Interest (EOI) As Consultant To Conduct Feasibility Study For The Development Of Ekiti State Agro-Industrial Processing Zone…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR