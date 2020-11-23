University Of Abuja- Request For Qualification (RFQ)- Provision Of Hostels On A Public Private Partnership -PPP- Basis (Build Operate And Transfer Model) At The University Of Abuja Main Campus, Airport Road, Abuja

By
Headliners
-
4


University Of Abuja- Request For Qualification (RFQ)- Provision Of Hostels On A Public Private Partnership -PPP- Basis (Build Operate And Transfer Model) At The University Of Abuja Main Campus, Airport Road, Abuja -…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR