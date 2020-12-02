Home Latest Nigeria Business News Today Institute Of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN)- Invitation To Bid For The Supply Of Laboratory And Office Items Under Achieve Grant

Institute Of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN)- Invitation To Bid For The Supply Of Laboratory And Office Items Under Achieve Grant

Headliners
-
0
Institute Of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN)- Invitation To Bid For The Supply Of Laboratory And Office Items Under Achieve Grant


Background The Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN) was established in 2004 as a local organization to address the HIV/AIDS crisis in Nigeria through the development of infrastructure for treatment, care,…



Source: Business News

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv