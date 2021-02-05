Jigawa State Ministry Of Health- Addendum – Invitation For Prequalification And Tender In Respect Of Phase II Construction Works At Specialist Hospital Hadejia, Specialist Hospital Kazaure, School Of Nursing And Midwifery Babura And New General Hospital Guri And Construction Of 3 New General Hospitals At Gagarawa, Gwiwa And Kirikasamma

By
Headliners
-
1


Jigawa State Ministry Of Health- Addendum – Invitation For Prequalification And Tender In Respect Of Phase II Construction Works At Specialist Hospital Hadejia, Specialist Hospital Kazaure, School Of Nursing And…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR