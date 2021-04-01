Ekiti State Ministry Of Infrastructure And Public Utilities- Invitation To Tender For Refurbishment Of Five (5nos) Fire Fighting Vehicles Of The Fire Service Of Ekiti State

By
Headliners
-
1


Ekiti State Ministry Of Infrastructure And Public Utilities- Invitation To Tender For Refurbishment Of Five (5nos) Fire Fighting Vehicles Of The Fire Service Of Ekiti State – Nigeria Business Information

escort…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR