10 Things You Should Know About Miriam Olusanya, GTBank’s First Female M.D

By
Headliners
-
2


Miriam Olusanya GTBank first female MD

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) in a recent notice announced changes in its Board. The tier-1 bank appointed Mrs Miriam Olusanya as the new Managing Director of its banking subsidiary, GTBank, thereby…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR