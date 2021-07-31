Airtel, MTN And Other Telcos Lose Over 4.7m Subscribers In 122 Days

nigeria telecom operators

The four major telecommunication companies in Nigeria- MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile, have collectively lost over four million subscribers between March and June 2021, findings by naijabusiness.com.ng…



Source: Business News

