Marriott To Play Host To Aviation, Cargo Conference In Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
2


Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The upscale Lagos Marriot Hotel which was opened to the public in May 2021 has announced that it will play host to the first AviaCargo…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR