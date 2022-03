DEADLINE:14TH MARCH, 2022VANGUARD MEDIA LIMITEDINVITATION TO BID FOR THE SALE OF OLD VEHICLES TOYOTA HILUX VAN (Stationed in Lagos) SKODA SUBERB (Ambition TSI 1.8 LAT) SUZUKI APV PANEL VAN (Stationed in Abuja)…







