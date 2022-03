DEADLINE: 4TH APRIL, 2022MERCY CORPS NIGERIAREQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR THE PROVISION OF 15/15 MBPS INTERNET SERVICE IN DAMATURU AND 10/10 MBPS INTERNET SERVICE IN BIU USING MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY¬†NIG/ABV/TEN0059_ Mercy…







Source: Business News

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information