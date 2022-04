DEADLINE: 3RD MAY, 2022MALARIA CONSORTIUM NIGERIA REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF LONG LASTING INSECTICIDAL NETS (LLIN) IN ANAMBRA LLIN CAMPAIGN IMPLEMENTATION. REF NO: MC-NG-ANAMBRA LLIN – ABJ…







Source: Business News

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information