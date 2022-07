DEADLINE: 8TH AUGUST, 2022 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC IDAH, KOGI STATE P.M.B 1037, IDAH, KOGI STATE INVITATION TO PRE-QUALIFICATION AND TENDER (TECHNICAL AND FINANCIAL) FOR YEARS 2021-2022 (MERGED) TETFUND ANNUAL…







Source: Business News

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information