DEADLINE: 31ST OCTOBER, 2022 NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF ANIMAL SCIENCE (NIAS)ESTABLISHED BY ACT NO. 26 OF 2007 AS AMENDED 2015PLOT 1882, CADASTRAL ZONE C13, OKANJE DISTRICT, KABUA, ABUJA, FCTP.O.BOX 15656, WUSE, FEDERAL…







Source: Business News