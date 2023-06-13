You’ve been trading Forex for some time now, and know the ins and outs of the Forex market. You’ve been making steady profits, and think it might be time to take your trading game to the next level. Maybe it’s time to switch up brokers, find lower spreads, faster platforms, and more trading features.

Which broker would you consider? Well, there’s one that you might never have heard of: a 3 trillion dollar forex trading company that is dominating the Forex industry. Exness burst onto the scene in 2008 and since then have gained the support of millions of Forex traders around the world. Here, we find out why.

1. The lowest spreads in the industry

Exness’ spread is extremely low when compared to other brokers, and it is most likely the lowest of all registered forex brokers. Exness offers variable spreads on all trading accounts, according to our Exness review.

Even with their Standard account, they provide an incredibly low EUR/USD spread of 1 pip on average. The spread is greatly decreased (approximately 0.6 pips on average) with their Pro account.

There is no additional commission for Standard and Pro Accounts. The spread on a Raw spread account can be as little as 0 pips, however there are trading commissions.

In general, their spread is practically unsurpassed among basic account brokers. It is narrower than the spread offered by other major brokers.

2. The best platforms on the market

Exness supports the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms developed by MetaQuotes Software Company. MetaTrader is most certainly the greatest trading platform for technical traders.

Exness’ MetaTrader platforms can be downloaded and installed in a couple of minutes, usually 1-2 minutes, from their website. Exness customers can also trade and manage their accounts using the Exness app for Android and iOS.

To highlight Exness’ platform offering, they give the most up-to-date and cutting-edge MT4 and MT5 platforms. Exness has an advantage here because many other brokers do not provide the most recent MT5 platform.

3. Varied account options

Exness offers live and demo accounts. A client can have multiple trading accounts under their customer account.

So, for example, with Exness, you can have one trading account using NG as your base currency and another with a different base currency. Exness demo accounts offer the same functionality as live accounts. Demo accounts are available for their Mini, Classic, and ECN accounts.

4. Sound regulation

Exness has various regulators on its side when it comes to foreign exchange, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. As a result, African traders feel safe utilising Exness.

Conclusion

For a multitude of factors, Exness dominates the African forex trading market. A very low spread, high regulation, local deposit/withdrawal options, the MetaTrader platform, and a vast array of CFD instruments are just a few of the advantages. Furthermore, they provide instant withdrawals (for some payment methods, but not all), which is a trait that distinguishes them from other African brokers.