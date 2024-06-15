United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)- Request For Proposal For Long-Term Arrangement (LTA) For The Procurement Of Haulage Services

By
Headliners
-
0
3


DEADLINE ON:05-JUL-2024 12:30 (GMT 1.00)UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND (UNICEF)REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR LONG-TERM ARRANGEMENT (LTA) FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF HAULAGE SERVICESREFERENCE: 9190883BENEFICIARY…



Source: Business News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR