Aubameyang’s Brother Labels Arteta Inexperience For Arsenal’s Job

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brother, Willy Aubameyang, has criticised Arsenal’s move for Mikel Arteta to become the club’s new manager, claiming he has ‘no experience’ like interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta is on the verge of leaving his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to replace Unai Emery who was sacked.

But Aubameyang’s brother has revealed he has doubts about Arteta taking on the role.

Replying to a post on Instagram from Arsenal Fans Television (AFTV) that explained Arteta was likely to become the club’s next manager, Willy replied: “Ljungberg, Arteta is the same, no experience.”

Willy, 32, played with brother Pierre-Emerick at AC Milan but also failed to make the grade and went on to play for Kilmarnock after being released in 2011.

He most recently played for German minnows Kray but has been without a club since 2015.

Aubameyang has scored 13…