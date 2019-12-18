Nuggets Facing Evan Fournier At Pepsi Center. The Orlando Magic will wa

Nuggets Facing Evan Fournier At Pepsi Center. The Orlando Magic will want to move on from a 102-109 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which D.J. Augustin contributed 22 points (8-of-10 FG) and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 12 points (4-of-15 FG) and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets are coming off a 111-105 home win over the New York Knicks. Nikola Jokic put in a good offensive performance with 25 points (10-of-22 shooting), 5 assists and 10 rebounds.

Related: Don’t Miss Damian Lillard Facing Nuggets At Pepsi Center

Can D.J. Augustin replicate his big numbers in last night’s loss? In the previous head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Nuggets won on the road. The Magic have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Nuggets will use their strong passing attack (ranked No. 5 in the league in assists) to their advantage against the Magic to win…