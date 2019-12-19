Clippers facing James Hardenat the STAPLES Center. The Houston Rock

Clippers facing James Hardenat the STAPLES Center. The Houston Rockets are coming off a 109-107 home win over the San Antonio Spurs. Russell Westbrook was huge with 31 points (11-of-25 from the field) and 10 rebounds.

James Harden recorded 28 points (10-of-29 from the field), along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds. They are coming off a 120-99 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Paul George dropped 24 pts (8-of-17 shooting).

Will James Harden replicate his big scoring night against San Antonio? The teams have split the two games they’ve played thus far this season. LA will attempt to ride their momentum with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Rockets are averaging 15.778 threes a game, while the Clippers come in with just 11.69 a game. Widening this three-point shooting gap will be key for a Rockets win.

The…