Nigerian Striker Dessers Scores, Provides Assist In Dutch Cup Win

Belgian-born Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored and had an assist, in Heracles Almelo’s 3-0 home win against Dordrecht, in the second round of the Dutch Cup on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers gave Heracles the lead when he scored in the 17th minute of the game.

He then provided the assist for Heracles’ third goal scored by Tim Breukers with four minutes left.

Silvester van der Water had doubled Heracles’ lead five minutes into the second half.

Wednesday night’s goal was Dessers’ third in the Dutch Cup so far this season.

The goal brought his total tally in all competitions in the current campaign to 14.

He is tied on the Dutch league top scorers chart on 11 goals.

By James Agberebi

