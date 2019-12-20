Arsenal Current Squad Talented To Compete For Big Trophies 

Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta says the current crop of players in the club are talented enough to fight for big trophies.

Arteta stated this after he was confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager on Friday in a three-and-half year contract.

Also Read: Arsenal Defender Kolasinac Out Till January With Ankle Injury

It is a return to Arsenal for the former number two man at Manchester City who played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2016.

The current squad have struggled for form so far this season after just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions.

The win came in the 3-1 comeback win against West Ham United.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Arteta said after his unveiling.

“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

“We all…