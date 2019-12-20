Arsenal Defender Kolasinac Out Till January With Ankle Injury

Arsenal have been dealt another defensive blow as left-back Sead Kolasinac will be out for the Christmas period with an ankle ligament injury.

Kolasinac was injured in the first half during last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City.

And according to Arsenal’s latest injury update, Kolasinac will not be back in training until January.

It means he will miss Saturday’s game at Everton plus those against Bournemouth, Chelsea and the visit of Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

After that, because of the FA Cup third round, Arsenal are not back in Premier League action until January 11 when they take on Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have also confirmed they do not expect to have left-back Kieran Tierney back until March at the earliest.

There is also question mark on the availability of Mesut Ozil for Saturday’s game due to a…