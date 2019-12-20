Etebo Wants Stoke City Exit in January Transfer Window

Stoke City believe that their Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is now keen to make a move in the January transfer window.

Etebo, with or without the help of his agent, has been linked with moves to Besiktas in Turkey and Eibar in Spain.

No known interest has surfaced in England yet, but a domestic move from Stoke is not being ruled out.

Etebo has become brassed off with his treatment since recovering from a thigh injury suffered at Sheffield Wednesday on October 22.

He has not kicked a ball in anger since and only been an unused sub on just one occasion.

And last week he was sent to play an under-23 game at Sunderland on Monday night just as manager Michael O’Neill was questioning the impression he was leaving in training.

Recent developments suggest that Stoke have decided to try and cash in on one of…