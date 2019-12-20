Kendrick Nunn and the Heat to host Knicks at AmericanAirlines Arena. The New York Knicks are coming off a 143-120 home win over the Atlanta Hawks in which Kevin Knox contributed 17 points (7-of-14 FG).

Mitchell Robinson had 22 points (9-of-13 shooting) along with 13 rebounds (6 offensive). Marcus Morris Sr. had another solid performance dropping 22 points (6-of-11 from the field).

Can Miami’s Kendrick Nunn replicate his big 26-point performance in the last game’s statement win over the Philadelphia 76ers? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. Both will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Heat is averaging 20.214 free throws a game, while NY comes in with only 16.821. Limiting this free throw shooting gap will be key for a Knicks win.

