Maiyegun Lights up Lagos Again, Bags Prestigious Karis Award

Nigeria’s first Olympics medallist and a proud son of Lagos, Nojeem Maiyegun was the center of attention again on Sunday, as he was recognized and rewarded by the Household of God Church at the annual Karis Awards Ceremony, for the feat that put the searchlight of the world on Lagos and Nigeria.

In 1964, the then 23-year old Light-Middleweight boxer had broken the glass ceiling, and won a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The feat marked the beginning of exploits for Nigerian boxers at that stage, and opened the floodgates for future Nigerian Olympians to dream of standing on the podium at the biggest sporting event in the world.

And on Sunday, the glamorous Karis Awards showcased not only the excellence of the ‘golden’ Bronze Medal that ‘Omo Oloja’, as Maiyegun was known in his boxing days, brought home, but also highlighted the values embedded in the thought process that birthed the awards.

The 24th Karis Award, with chief host Reverend Chris Okotie,…