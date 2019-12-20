Mitchell’s Jazz to Face Hawks At State Farm Arena. The Utah Jazz is com

Mitchell’s Jazz to Face Hawks At State Farm Arena. The Utah Jazz is coming off a 109-102 home win over the Orlando Magic. Donovan Mitchell had 30 points (13-of-23 from the field). Joe Ingles contributed 16 points (5-of-8 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks will want to move on from a 120-143 loss to the New York Knicks. Trae Young had a huge night putting up 42 pts (16-of-29 FG), along with 8 assists.

Can Mitchell replicate his monstrous performance in Utah’s victory over Orlando? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Hawks are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games.

Jazz will attempt to keep their momentum with 4 wins in their last 5 contests. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting this one out.

The Hawks will put their strong defense (ranked 8th overall in…