Ozil Close To Joining Moses At Fenerbahce In January 

Mesut Ozil is close to becoming teammate with former Nigeria international Victor Moses in a January loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

According to reports, Damien Comolli, Fenerbahce’s sporting director, is believed to have jetted to London earlier this week to discuss the deal.

Turkish newspaper Fotomac claim the Fenerbahce are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement with Ozil.

There are reportedly only a few minor issues to resolve before the deal is officially concluded.

In 2015 Ozil’s agent, Erkut Sogut, revealed that Fenerbahce would be a realistic destination for his client should he depart Arsenal.

“If he were to leave then Fenerbahce would be an option. At the end of the day it is a huge club and I think Ozil would say yes to an offer if it come down to it.”

Ozil has struggled to impress for Arsenal…