10-Man Jigawa Golden Stars Hold Enyimba In Kano

Defending champions Enyimba were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Jigawa Golden Stars in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday-10 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Victor Mbaoma put Enyimba ahead in the sixth minute, nodding home Stanley Okorom’s free kick.

It was Mbaoma’s sixth goal of the campaign and he is now one behind Sunshine Stars Israel Abia who has hit the back of the net seven times this season.

The former MFM and Akwa United striker has now scored in his last four consecutive games for Enyimba.

Manir Ubale equalised for the home team three minutes before the break.

Jigawa Golden Stars were reduced to 10-men late on after Muiz Adeoti was sent off for a rash challenge on an opponent.

