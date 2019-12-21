Alderweireld Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Contract Until 2023

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract, keeping him at the north London club until 2023.

With Spurs showing improvements in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho, the 30-year-old Belgium international has committed his future to the club.

Having previously been linked with a move away, Alderweireld has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, with Spurs currently sitting fifth in the Premier League – and just three points off the top four.

“We are delighted to announce that Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The central defender from Wilrijk, Belgium, joined us from Atletico Madrid in July, 2015, and has made 179 appearances for us in all competitions.

Also Read: Kanu, Martins, Adebayor Storm Lagos For Oshoala Foundation



” A mainstay of our back line, Alderweireld played in 50…