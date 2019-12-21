Aribo Thrilled With Rangers Away Win At Hibernian

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is elated following the side’s 3-0 win at Hibernian on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Steven Gerrard’s men kept up the pressure on leaders Celtic following the impressive win at the Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.

Ryan Kent opened scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute, while Aribo added the second four minutes later.

Jermain Defoe netted Rangers’ fourth of the evening in the 53rd minute.

“Te spirit is high and the boys are buzzing,” Aribo said after the game.



“We took our chances and we got the result.”

Aribo, who was replaced by Sheyi Ojo in the 75th minute has scored two goals in 15 league appearances for Rangers this season.

