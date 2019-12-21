Arteta Will Bring Success To Arsenal Just Like At City

Former Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi says new Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will bring success to the club, Completesports.com reports.

Arteta was on Friday confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager, replacing compatriot Unai Emery.

He had served as Pep Guardiola’s number two at Manchester City since 2016 and won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.

“My experience with him, when I was playing U-21s (at Arsenal) and the time he was injured, he will come and train with the U-21s,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.

“For me as a player he helped me a lot. He always talked to me, he told me to do my best and express myself.

“I’m sure he will be able to do that, he’s had success with Pep so I’m sure he will be able to share his experience with Arsenal.

“From what I’ve learnt from him, it’s all basic stuff and it helps the…