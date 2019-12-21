Balogun Absent Again In Brighton Home Loss, Sheffield Secure Away Wins 

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was once again dropped from Brighton and Hove Albion squad as they lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Balogun is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup.

The only goal of the game was scored by Oliver McBurnie in the 23rd minute.

The win move Sheffield United to fifth on 28 points, just a point from fourth position in the league table.

At Carrow Road, relegation threatened Norwich City lost 1-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves are now sixth on 27 points on the log while Norwich remain 19th on 12 points.

And in other results, Aston Villa lost 3-1 at how to Southampton, Bournemouth lost at the Vitality 1-0 to Burnley and Newcastle pip Crystal Palace 1-0.

And in the lunch hour kick-off, Everton were forced to a 0-0 draw by struggling Arsenal at Goodison Park.

