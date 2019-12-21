Everton Appoint Ancelotti As Replacement For Marco Silva

Everton on Saturday announced Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s new manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Merseyside club made the announcement on their official website before the home Premier League game against Arsenal.

Ancelotti who was fired by Serie A club Napoli earlier this month, takes over from Marco Silva, who was dismissed by Everton on 6 December.

A statement by the club reads in part: “Everton is delighted to confirm Carlo Ancelotti as the Club’s new manager.

“One of the most successful managers in world football, having won 20 trophies including league titles in four different countries and the Champions League three times, Ancelotti has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“He is attending today’s Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison as a spectator with the Club’s Owner and Chairman prior to meeting the players and taking up his new role from Sunday.”

Ancelotti’s…