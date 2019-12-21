Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the “best manager in the world” and says he has no problem finishing second to the Spaniard.

Klopp and Guardiola have been challenging each other since the latter arrived at Bayern Munich in 2013

Klopp’s Borrussia Dortmund have played second fiddle to Bayern Munich during Guardiola’s reign, while Liverpool have never won the league the too.

The German does not however view his relationship with Guardiola as a typical rivalry.

He said: “I’m lucky that I can say that my teams were at least close to his teams because I’ve said a lot of times, I think he is the best manager in the world.



“What he is doing with his team is incredible. The way they play, I really like to watch.

“Pep and I, we are different, so our teams mirror our…