Iwobi Injured As Everton, Arsenal Share The Spoils At Goodison Park

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi sustained an injury early in the game as Everton and Arsenal battled to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at theAlex Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi limped off in the 11th minute and was replaced by Cenk Tosun.

It was Iwobi’s 15th league appearance for the Toffees albeit he has scored once.

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta watched the game from the stands.

Also Read: Onyekuru To Join Galatasaray On 18-month Loan Deal In January

Ancelotti was confirmed as Marco Silva’s replacement before kick-off, meaning Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg remained in caretaker charge of Everton and Arsenal for the last time.

However, there was little for the new men to get excited about, with Jordan Pickford’s smart reflex stop from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s close-range shot six minutes after half-time the closest either side came to…