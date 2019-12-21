Leipzig Gun to Become Winter Champions

The final weekend of Bundesliga action in 2019 is set to be a thriller as teams come out of the midweek fixtures looking to finish the year on a high before the winter break.

The first matchday-17 game was decided on Friday, and there are more exciting clashes to look out for today (Saturday) and Sunday.

Home side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at PreZero Arena with two second half goals from Sargis Adamyan (79th) and Andrej Kramaric (87th) after Dortmund led 1-0 at halftime through Mario Gotze’s 17th minute strike.

League leaders RB Leipzig will play in one of five games today (Saturday) knowing that a win will crown them winter champions, sending them into Christmas and the New Year top of the table. It won’t be a simple task for Julian Nagelsmann’s charges though, as they play host to in-form FC Augsburg who have won each of their last three games, scoring nine goals in the process. Keep your eyes out for Augsburg wing-back Philipp Max who…