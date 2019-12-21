Liverpool Beat Flamengo To Claim First Club World Cup Title

Liverpool Beat Brazilian club Flamengo 1-0 after extra-time to claim their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title in Qatar on Saturday.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino was the hero for Liverpool as he struck nine minutes into the first half extra-time, to secure the win.

After collecting a pass from Sadio Mane, Firmino cut inside then fired past Flamengo keeper.

Liverpool were awarded a penalty on the dot of 90 minutes following a foul inside the box but after consultation with VAR, the referee over ruled the decision.

The Reds have become the second English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup, and the first since Manchester United in 2008. Champions.

In their first final appearance in 2005, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo of Brazil.

Flamengo were aiming to secure their first Club World Cup title and also hoping to become the first Brazilian club since Corinthians in 2012 to win the competition.

11 BUSINESS…