Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers to host Kings on at Bankers Life Fieldh

Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers to host Kings on at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 105-102 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Domantas Sabonis had a great game with 26 points (10-of-15 FG) and 10 rebounds.

Kings will want to move on from a 102-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which De’Aaron Fox dropped 19 points (6-of-13 from the field) along with 8 assists. Buddy Hield contributed 14 points (5-of-13 FG).

Can Domantas Sabonis replicate his big-time 26-point, 10-rebound performance in the last game’s win? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Pacers will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 of their last 5 games.

T.J. Warren is questionable for Indy due to an illness. Jeremy Lamb is also questionable for the Pacers because of a groin injury. The Kings are expected…