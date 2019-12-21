Ndidi In Action As Man City Fight Back To Beat Leicester

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi ended on the losing side as Manchester City came from behind to end Leicester’s nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The champions looked set to lose more ground in the title race when Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot form with a stunning lofted finish on the breakaway – his 16th goal of the season – midway through the first half.

But City produced the response of champions as former Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez’s deflected strike and an Ilkay Gundogan penalty saw them rally to claim the lead before the break.

The inspired Kevin de Bruyne crossed for Gabriel Jesus as he scored his first Etihad goal since January to put the seal on a fourth consecutive victory for Pep Guardiola’s side as they moved to within a point of second-placed Leicester…