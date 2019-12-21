Oshoala Scores, Ends Goal Drought  As Barcelona Women’s Team

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala returned to scoring form as she netted in Barcelona women’s team’s 3-1 home win against Granadilla Tenerife, in the Women’s Primera Division on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala’s goal saw her end a run of six consecutive games without finding the back of the net.

She last scored on October 26, in a 4-0 away victory against Madrid and has now scored eight goals in 12 league games.

Also she now has nine goals in all competitions so far this season.

In Saturday’s game, Oshoala put Barcelona 1-0 ahead before Caroline Hansen doubled their lead on 78 minutes.

And with seven minutes remaining in the game, Alexia Putellas got Barcelona’s third goal.

Cristina Martin-Prieto drew Tenerife levelled in the 61st minute.

Barcelona team now have 37 points and have gone five points clear of Atletico Madrid…